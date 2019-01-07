202.5
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Fleeing suspect hit, killed…

Fleeing suspect hit, killed by Baltimore Co. officer’s cruiser

By The Associated Press January 7, 2019 3:42 am 01/07/2019 03:42am
Share

PIMLICO, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County police say an officer has hit and killed a suspect fleeing a stolen car.

Spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson tells news outlets that county police on Sunday were pursuing a car reported stolen earlier that afternoon from a pizza delivery driver. Police say three people jumped out of the car as it moved across a roadway, and one of them was fatally struck by a pursuing officer’s cruiser.

Vinson says that person was pinned underneath the cruiser. Authorities didn’t immediately release the suspect’s identity, but say the suspect may be a juvenile. Another suspect was arrested and a third suspect evaded police. No officers were injured.

Vinson says the officer wasn’t placed on leave and it’s unclear if the officer’s body camera recorded the crash. City police are investigating.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

DC area’s 1st snowstorm of 2019

The first snowfall of the year in the D.C. area arrived Jan. 12. The weekend has brought about winter storm warnings throughout the entire region.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500