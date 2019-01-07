202.5
Community advocate joins Baltimore police monitoring team

By The Associated Press January 7, 2019 8:31 am 01/07/2019 08:31am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore has a new lead community liaison for the monitoring team overseeing the federal consent decree mandating the reform of the city’s police department.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Ray Kelly has been named the interim executive director of the Baltimore Community Mediation Center, a nonprofit chosen by the city and U.S. Department of Justice to join the monitoring team.

Kelly previously led the No Boundaries Coalition of Central West Baltimore and advocated for constitutional policing reforms. He’s a resident of Sandtown-Winchester, the vulnerable neighborhood where Freddie Gray was arrested in 2015. Gray’s death in police custody sparked riots that led to a Justice Department investigation that found widespread unconstitutional and discriminatory policing in Baltimore.

Kelly says his new role is “an opportunity to further the community’s influence.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

