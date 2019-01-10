202.5
Billy Joel to hold 1st concert at Camden Yards this summer

By The Associated Press January 10, 2019 11:13 am 01/10/2019 11:13am
Musician Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Singer Billy Joel will perform at Camden Yards this summer, the first concert to be held at the Orioles’ home ballpark since it opened in 1992.

The singer, who turns 70 in May, will take the stage on July 26. Tickets go on sale Jan. 18.

The announcement came Thursday during a news conference in the warehouse adjacent to the ballpark.

It won’t be the first time the singer has played outdoors in Baltimore. Joel’s performance at M&T Bank Stadium — home of the NFL’s Ravens — in July 2015 marked his first stage show in Baltimore since 1977.

Orioles Executive Vice President John Angelos expressed hope that Joel’s show will be the “first of many” concerts at Camden Yards.

