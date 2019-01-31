Baltimore scooter program overseer leaves, citing ‘bullying’

The Baltimore Sun obtained Matt Warfield's Jan. 9 resignation letter, in which he said he experienced "bullying, intimidation, and outright harassment, originating from the highest level of leadership."

BALTIMORE (AP) — The transportation department official overseeing Baltimore’s dockless electric scooter pilot program has resigned, citing a toxic work environment.

The Baltimore Sun obtained Matt Warfield’s Jan. 9 resignation letter, in which he said he experienced “bullying, intimidation, and outright harassment, originating from the highest level of leadership.”

He announced his resignation before Monday’s release of a draft bill of scooter rules that criminalized improper riding with fines and jail time. Those criminal penalties were removed following criticism.

Warfield wasn’t involved in drafting that bill.

As the city’s top bicycle planner, he oversaw the replacement of the troubled Baltimore Bike Share program, receiving praise from advocates like Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Commission chair Jon Laria.

Transportation Director Michelle Pourciau said in a statement that the department insists on respect for workers. Warfield declined to comment.

