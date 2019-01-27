202
Baltimore police investigate man shot to death

By The Associated Press January 27, 2019 1:11 pm 01/27/2019 01:11pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Homicide detectives in Maryland are investigating after a man was shot to death.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers responded Saturday to reports of a shooting in a residential area south of downtown. They found a male with gunshot wounds, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police weren’t immediately able to identify the victim.

They were asking for the public’s help with their investigation.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News fatal shooting Local News Maryland News shooting
