Baltimore police investigate fatal stabbing

A Baltimore Police news release says officers were dispatched to a home around 4 a.m. northeast of the heart of the city. There they found a 54-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. His name wasn't immediately released.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal stabbing.

Homicide detectives are now probing what happened and seeking the public’s help.

