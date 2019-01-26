202
Baltimore police investigate fatal stabbing

By The Associated Press January 26, 2019 10:32 am 01/26/2019 10:32am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal stabbing.

A Baltimore Police news release says officers were dispatched to a home around 4 a.m. northeast of the heart of the city.

There they found a 54-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Homicide detectives are now probing what happened and seeking the public’s help.

