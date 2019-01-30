202
Baltimore man gets life for killing pregnant girlfriend

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 2:47 am 01/30/2019 02:47am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of his pregnant girlfriend.

In a Monday statement, Baltimore’s office of the state’s attorney said William Mason has been sentenced to life plus 20 years in the first-degree murder of Khaya Lambert.

Lambert was several weeks pregnant at the time of the June 2017 homicide. She suffered from multiple gunshot wounds along with other injuries.

Police had located Mason on the steps of Lambert’s apartment complex. He was unresponsive and covered in blood. Hours later, police were again called to the complex when a neighbor reported finding bloody footprints outside a unit where the door was ajar. They discovered Lambert’s body and two handguns inside that apartment.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby thanked Lambert’s neighbors for calling 911.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News crime Khaya Lambert Local News Maryland News William Mason
