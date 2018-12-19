202.5
Worker killed in trench is contractor’s 4th death in 2018

By The Associated Press December 19, 2018 6:49 pm 12/19/2018 06:49pm
DUNDALK, Md. (AP) — The employer of the construction worker killed at a Baltimore wastewater treatment plant this week has been identified as a contractor that’s seen three other worker deaths this year.

Baltimore City Department of Public Works spokesman Jeffrey Raymond tells The Baltimore Sun 36-year-old Transito Rodriguez Cruz worked for Archer Western. Raymond says the Atlanta-based Walsh Group subsidiary was contracted to build a system to remove nitrogen and phosphorous from the effluent at the Back River plant.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Archer Western for the deaths of two men who died in February when a concrete barrier fell on them in a trench on Interstate 95 in Miami. Another worker fell from a bridge in Jacksonville, Florida, in October.

The newspaper couldn’t reach Archer Western for comment.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

500