Woman arrested in Baltimore day after parked cars set ablaze

By The Associated Press December 22, 2018 11:15 am 12/22/2018 11:15am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore have arrested a 25-year-old woman sought as a “person of interest” after parked cars were torched in a historic city neighborhood.

Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Skinner says at least five cars were set ablaze and two more caught fire in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Police arrested Lakia Letterlough late Friday, nearly a day after the cars burned. Online court records show the Maryland woman has been arrested three times on various charges in recent months, including a Dec. 10 arrest in Baltimore on assault, theft and attempted theft charges.

Acting Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle says investigators believe the fires were set at random.

