Under Armour reportedly ousts two marketing executives

Under Armour Inc. has parted ways with two of its longtime marketing executives because of questionable spending, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Ryan Kuehl, senior vice president of global sports marketing, and Walker Jones, senior director of sports marketing, were both “removed” from their positions last week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources. The Baltimore sportswear maker notified employees of the departures, which took place after the company conducted an internal review of departmental spending.

Both men are part of CEO Kevin Plank’s inner circle, according to the Journal, and the expenses in question included events, gifts to athletes and nights out. The report noted that some of the expenses were costs that have been approved in previous years.

President Patrik Frisk, who was brought on in 2017 to turn around the company amid a slowdown in sales, has been running a tight ship. He is currently overseeing Under Armour’s restructuring plan expected…