Twin ups reward to $100K for information in 1996 killing

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 10:50 am 12/10/2018 10:50am
BALTIMORE (AP) — The twin of a Towson University student killed in a 1996 shooting has more than tripled the reward to find the shooter.

WJZ-TV reports a new billboard advertises a $100,000 reward for information on the death of Jody LeCornu, less than a mile from where she was killed.

LeCornu was 23 years old when she was found fatally shot in her car March 2, 1996 in a shopping center parking lot. Investigators believe she was shot while seated inside her car across the street, then drove over and died. Witnesses said a man followed the car and removed an unknown item inside.

The reward money has been raised from LeCornu’s identical twin, Jennifer Carrieri, and anonymous donors. Carrieri says LeCornu’s family is “just trying to keep her story out there.”

