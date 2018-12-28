202.5
Home » Baltimore, MD News » State, nonprofits try to…

State, nonprofits try to revive fair housing advocate group

By The Associated Press December 28, 2018 1:27 pm 12/28/2018 01:27pm
Share
Getty Images/iStockphoto/InnaPoka

BALTIMORE (AP) — A coalition of nonprofits backed by the state is hoping to revive Maryland’s only federally designated fair housing advocate, which closed suddenly in August.

Maryland Assistant Housing Secretary Carol Gilbert tells The Baltimore Sun that the closure of Baltimore Neighborhoods Inc. surprised its government and nonprofit partners. The group’s expenses had exceeded its revenues as both government grants and private donations declined.

Gilbert has asked Community Development Network Executive Director Odette Ramos to spearhead a coalition including the ACLU of Maryland, among others. With the National Fair Housing Alliance, the coalition has renamed BNI the Fair Housing Action Center of Maryland and hopes to be in operation by July 1.

Ramos says the state and Baltimore County have assured the new board they’ll provide grants to fund its work.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Neighborhoods Inc. Baltimore, MD News Carol Gilbert development fair housing Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500