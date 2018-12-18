202.5
Stanley the cat, recipient of $19K kidney transplant, dies

By The Associated Press December 18, 2018 11:11 am 12/18/2018 11:11am
BALTIMORE (AP) — The 18-year-old Baltimore cat who received a $19,000 kidney transplant just over a year ago has died.

Stanley the cat’s owner, Betsy Boyd, tells The Baltimore Sun she made the decision to put him to sleep Friday. She said he became ill a few weeks ago and was then diagnosed with peritonitis, a severe inflammation of the abdomen.

The newspaper had profiled Stanley and Boyd in March , reporting she spent 41 percent of her salary on Stanley’s transplant. The newspaper reported this week that in total, Boyd has invested around $30,000 in Stanley.

She says she was criticized after Stanley’s transplant made headlines nationwide, but says her priority was making sure Stanley had the most comfortable life.

She has five other cats, including Stanley’s kidney donor, whom she adopted.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

