Sinkholes shut down downtown Baltimore streets, light rail

By The Associated Press December 3, 2018 9:37 am 12/03/2018 09:37am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Sinkholes have indefinitely shut down parts of two downtown Baltimore streets and interrupted light rail service.

News outlets report city officials announced Sunday that sinkholes at the intersection of North Howard and West Lexington streets have resulted in the closure of four blocks of the former and two blocks of the latter. The Maryland Transit Administration has suspended light rail service between the North Avenue and Convention Center stations, but is running buses to affected stations.

MTA crews doing track work discovered the sinkholes Saturday, but the cause remains unclear. Department of Public Works spokesman Jeffrey Raymond says the void’s size is also unclear.

The sinkholes do not appear to have affected CSX Transportation’s Howard Street Tunnel below.

Elsewhere in Baltimore, a sinkhole appeared on East 26th Street amid heavy rain last week.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
