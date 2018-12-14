202.5
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police: Woman killed near…

Police: Woman killed near Baltimore social services office

By The Associated Press December 14, 2018 1:16 am 12/14/2018 01:16am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Maryland say a woman has been shot and killed inside a car near a state social services office in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports city police say officers responded Thursday to a reported shooting near the Harborview Family Investment Center and found the 25-year-old woman with several gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not released her identity. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police Detective Nicole Monroe says the department is working to determine if the woman visited the center, which is a Maryland Department of Human Services social services office.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime Harborview Family Investment Center Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500