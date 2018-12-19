202.5
Police: Man died after fight that started in McDonald’s

By The Associated Press December 19, 2018 10:36 pm 12/19/2018 10:36pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A man has died after police say he was involved in a fight that started in a Baltimore McDonald’s.

Police said in a statement that officers were called to West North Avenue Wednesday morning for a report of an assault.

When they arrived they found a 60-year-old man unconscious and suffering from trauma to his head. The man was taken to a hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the preliminary investigation found that the man was involved in a fight that began inside the McDonald’s. During the fight, police say the man collapsed and was unconscious, and never recovered.

Topics:
baltimore Baltimore, MD News fight Maryland News mcdonalds
