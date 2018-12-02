202.5
Panel says judge should be suspended for misconduct

December 2, 2018
BALTIMORE (AP) — A state panel has recommended that a Baltimore City District Court judge be immediately suspended for six months due to misconduct.

The Daily Record reports that the Commission on Judicial Disabilities decided that Judge Devy Patterson Russell should be punished for yelling at judges and staff and other inappropriate behavior.

The commission also found that Russell failed to process search warrants properly.

The commission released its report Friday. The case is now before the Court of Appeals for a final decision.

Russell has previously denied wrongdoing. She has said she’s been mistreated by her colleagues because she supported a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former clerk against another court employee.

Baltimore, MD News Maryland News
