202.5
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Nurses slam conditions at…

Nurses slam conditions at Johns Hopkins Hospital

By The Associated Press December 2, 2018 2:18 pm 12/02/2018 02:18pm
2 Shares

BALTIMORE (AP) — A group of nurses at Johns Hopkins Hospital say the facility has staffing problems, lacks critical supplies and has shoddy equipment.

The Baltimore Sun reports that more than 100 people attended a town hall Saturday to call for improved services at the hospital.

The town hall was part of an effort to unionize. National Nurses United helped organize Saturday’s event, which was attended by Rep. Elijah Cummings and other politicians.

Hopkins spokeswoman Kim Hoppe said the hospital’s first priority is the safety of patients, providers and staff. She said the hospital “deeply” respects its nurses.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Education News Local News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Remembering Penny Marshall

Photos from the life and career of director and actress Penny Marshall, who died Dec. 18, 2018, at age 75.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500