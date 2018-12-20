Nurse, aide assaulted by student at Baltimore school

202.5
BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say more staffers have been assaulted at a Baltimore school where a cafeteria worker was assaulted by students late last month.

Baltimore City Schools released a statement to news outlets saying a school nurse and an aide at the National Academy Foundation were injured Wednesday.

A school cafeteria worker suffered a broken arm in the November assault. A Baltimore Teachers Union statement implies the student responsible for Wednesday’s assault was involved in the earlier one, saying “under no circumstances should this student have been allowed to be readmitted to NAF after assaulting the cafeteria worker in November.”

The student was arrested Wednesday, and hasn’t been identified.

The teachers union has created a school safety task force following a string of assaults on staffers at multiple Baltimore schools.

