Medic unit hits, critically injures pedestrian in Maryland

By The Associated Press December 13, 2018 9:04 am 12/13/2018 09:04am
GARRISON, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a pedestrian who was hit by a fire department’s medic unit has been airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Citing a Baltimore County public safety release, news outlets report the man was hit by Garrison Fire Station’s Medic 19 on Wednesday night. Medic 19 was not in emergency mode, and was returning to the station after delivering a patient to a hospital.

Authorities say the EMT who was driving and a paramedic got out of the unit and provided emergency medical care to the victim. The paramedic and EMT were not injured.

The crash is under investigation. The victim has not been identified.

Topics:
baltimore county Baltimore, MD News Garrison Fire Station Garrison Maryland Local News Maryland News pedestrian hit
