Man acquitted in fatal Baltimore firebombing shot to death

By The Associated Press December 17, 2018 7:34 am 12/17/2018 07:34am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A man acquitted this year of murder charges relating to a Baltimore firebombing that killed two teens has been fatally shot.

News outlets report that 27-year-old Antonio Wright was fatally shot on Friday morning. His attorney, Warren Brown, told The Baltimore Sun that Wright’s death was “another casualty in the war on each other.”

Wright was accused of throwing two Molotov cocktails into a home in March 2017, killing 19-year-old Shi-heem Sholto and 17-year-old Tyrone James and injuring six others.

Baltimore police had labeled Wright “Public Enemy No. 1” before his arrest, but he denied any involvement in the attack in a Facebook livestream while surrendering.

Brown says he had urged Wright to move away from the area after his acquittal.

No information about suspects has been released.

