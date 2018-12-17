202.5
Johns Hopkins rheumatologist, 35, killed in hit-and-run

By The Associated Press December 17, 2018 6:58 am 12/17/2018 06:58am
BROOKLANDVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say an award-winning Johns Hopkins rheumatologist was killed in a hit-and-run involving three vehicles in Maryland.

Citing a Baltimore County police release, news outlets report 35-year-old Nadia Dominique Morgan was killed late Saturday night. Police said Sunday that 31-year-old Jason William Hines has been charged in connection with the fatal hit-and-run.

According to the release, Morgan was driving south through an intersection on a green light when a car heading east struck her, forcing it into a third vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Hines crashed into a fire hydrant and fled the scene on foot as Morgan’s car became engulfed in flames. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Morgan was from Jamaica and a faculty member at Johns Hopkins Scleroderma Center.

