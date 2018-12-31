202.5
Housing authority says Baltimore rat population down in public housing

By The Associated Press December 31, 2018 10:04 am 12/31/2018 10:04am
BALTIMORE (AP) — In the year following the launch of a program to eliminate rats from public housing complexes, Baltimore’s housing authority says the rat population is down 82 percent.

The housing authority’s executive director, Janet Abrahams, tells The Baltimore Sun the Healthy Elimination of All Pests Longterm program has eliminated more than 1,500 rat burrows at 22 complexes, and will continue through at least the summer.

Code enforcement officers have issued more than 1,400 citations for rodents and trash coming from homes and businesses adjacent to the complexes.

Residents at East Baltimore’s Perkins Homes, like Tonya Jackson and James Morton, say HEAL has made little difference, as rats are still plaguing them.

Abrahams says 330 burrows will be tackled, and a private contractor will continue to provide quarterly rodent and cockroach treatment.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

