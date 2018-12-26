202.5
Heavy rains cause sewer overflows

By The Associated Press December 26, 2018 4:40 pm 12/26/2018 04:40pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say heavy rains sent about 9.6 million gallons of a mix of stormwater and sewer water into Baltimore streams last week.

The Department of Public Works said in a statement Wednesday that 7.5 million gallons flowed into the Jones Falls from locations on Preston Street and on Falls Road on Friday. Another 2.1 million gallons flowed into Herring Run from a stream bank manhole near Belair Road.

Officials say it was the second time in a week that discharges occurred in this pattern due to rainfall.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News sewer overflow
500