Fort McHenry park closed during partial gov’t shutdown

By The Associated Press December 22, 2018 10:28 am 12/22/2018 10:28am
FILE - In this undated image, a flag flies at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Md., where Francis Scott Key wrote "The Star-Spangled Banner," and shot off the cannon which defended the city against the British in an undated photo. (AP Photo, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Fort McHenry National Monument in Baltimore was closed at the start of the partial shutdown of the federal government.

There were no Saturday tours for visitors and all was quiet save for occasional joggers running past gates of the small park on the windswept tip of a peninsula overlooking Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

In a tweet, administrators of the coastal fort that inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star Spangled Banner” after the Battle of Baltimore in 1814 explained that the monument and shrine was “closed to all visitation during the government shutdown.”

Saturday phone calls to the superintendent’s office went unanswered.

The Baltimore fort was also closed to visitors during the January 2018 government shutdown.

