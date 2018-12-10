Family of man shot, killed by officers in 2015 sues police

The family of a man fatally shot by police officers in 2015 is suing the police department. The family's attorney says 52-year-old Jeffrey Evans was shot six times by three Baltimore County police officers at his home.

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. (AP) — The family of a man fatally shot by police officers in 2015 is suing the police department.

The Baltimore Sun reports the family’s attorney says 52-year-old Jeffrey Evans was shot six times by three Baltimore County police officers at his home.

According to the lawsuit, Evans’ girlfriend called police to report he’d taken a large number of pills. He repeatedly rebuffed police efforts to make him go to the hospital. The lawsuit says officers then used a Taser on him. Police said Evans grabbed kitchen knives and “advanced on officers,” at which point he was shot with a Taser and then an actual gun.

Attorney Kenneth Ravenell says video shows Evans didn’t make threatening moves, and it was his right to refuse treatment.

The county declined to comment. The officers weren’t criminally charged.

