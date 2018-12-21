202.5
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Ex-employee arrested in Baltimore…

Ex-employee arrested in Baltimore Restaurant Depot shooting

By The Associated Press December 21, 2018 8:09 am 12/21/2018 08:09am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man who was previously shot by police has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a warehouse where he used to work.

Citing a Baltimore police release, news outlets report that Anne Arundel County police on Wednesday arrested 33-year-old Cornell Slater in a stolen vehicle. Slater is one of two people police say shot and wounded a Restaurant Depot employee during a robbery attempt Dec. 5.

The release says police learned shortly after the shooting that the shooter was a former employee and obtained a warrant for Slater. He’s charged with several counts, including attempted murder. Court records didn’t list an attorney.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Slater was shot by three Baltimore officers in 2006 after striking a plainclothes city police officer with his car.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News baltimore Baltimore, MD News crime law enforcement Local News police
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

The world celebrates 2019

Here is how the world said goodbye to 2018 and welcomed 2019.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500