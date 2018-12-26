202.5
Evaluation ordered for woman accused of burning cars

By The Associated Press December 26, 2018 7:10 pm 12/26/2018 07:10pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A judge in Baltimore has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for a woman accused of setting several cars on fire in a historic city neighborhood.

Police arrested Lakia Letterlough last Friday, nearly a day after the cars burned in the Mount Vernon neighborhood. Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Skinner says at least five cars were set ablaze and two more caught fire.

The Baltimore Sun reports that during a hearing Wednesday, Judge Rachel Skolnik said she had concerns that the 25-year-old Letterlough might not understand the criminal charges against her.

Letterlough’s attorney declined to discuss the case.

Online court records show the Maryland woman has been arrested three times on various charges in recent months, including a Dec. 10 arrest in Baltimore on assault, theft and attempted theft charges.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News burning cars Local News Maryland News
