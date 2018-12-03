202.5
Home » Baltimore, MD News » EPA waits on courts…

EPA waits on courts to clean up 2 Baltimore warehouses

By The Associated Press December 3, 2018 9:11 am 12/03/2018 09:11am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Baltimore warehouses considered environmental hazards sit abandoned while the Environmental Protection Agency pursues court-ordered access to clear the sites.

News outlets report city housing inspectors tipped off by a Maryland Department of the Environment inspector found barrels of toxic substances stacked in two dilapidated warehouses in May. According to an EPA inspection report, the warehouses along a stream near the Baltimore County line are open to the elements.

A fire battalion chief warned officials a potential fire would likely be a “seven-alarm fire” with a catastrophic environmental impact.

EPA spokesman David Sternberg says the department is maintaining site security while pursuing access. Records list Kinloch Nelson Yellott III as the owner, but he told EPA officials the property was sold in a tax sale.

Cleanup costs are estimated at $1.8 million.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top 25 Christmas Movies

Which movies and TV specials should you watch this holiday season?

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500