202.5
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore school secretary blocks…

Baltimore school secretary blocks man’s access, gets pushed

By The Associated Press December 5, 2018 9:04 am 12/05/2018 09:04am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore school officials say a secretary trying to prevent a man from entering a school was assaulted.

Baltimore City Schools spokeswoman Edie House-Foster tells news outlets that the woman was pushed in her upper body as she attempted to stop a man from entering Westport Elementary School before hours Tuesday. She says the secretary is fine.

The man fled the scene. House-Foster says assault charges are pending. It’s unclear if the man is known to officials.

The incident comes on the heels of a recent string of assaults by students against schools staffers, which has prompted the Baltimore Teachers Union to launch a safety task force.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Crabs, Old Bay, and pine: Md. Christmas trees show off state pride

Every year, garden clubs from all over Maryland decorate trees for display at Maryland’s State House throughout the holidays. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500