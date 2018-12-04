Baltimore police helicopter helps units catch carjacking suspect

Police said an armed man threatened a motorist at gunpoint last week and sped off in a 2015 Honda Accord. A description of the stolen car was transmitted over police radio.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police helicopter has helped ground units swiftly arrest a carjacking suspect.

In a Tuesday statement, police say an armed man threatened a motorist at gunpoint last week and sped off in a 2015 Honda Accord. A description of the stolen car was transmitted over police radio.

Blocks away, officers with the department’s Mobile Metro Unit spotted the car and requested assistance. Fox Trot, the police department’s helicopter, flew above and relayed its location.

Police say two people bailed out of the stolen car. They say 30-year-old Irvin Hudson was found hiding beneath a truck. The helicopter crew allegedly observed him toss an object. Officers allege it was a loaded 9mm handgun.

Hudson has been charged with armed carjacking and was denied bail. Officers are searching for the driver.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.