202.5
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore doctor to pay…

Baltimore doctor to pay $3M to resolve improper Medicaid billing

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 12:51 pm 12/10/2018 12:51pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland officials say a doctor will pay about $3 million to settle civil liability claims from improperly billing Medicaid programs in Maryland and Delaware and the Medicare program.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said Monday that the settlement was reached with Zahid Aslam. He owned medical practices in Maryland and Delaware.

The Maryland share of the settlement is about $1.3 million.

Frosh says the settlement arose from an investigation into the billing practices of Fast Care, doing business as Got-A-Doc Walk-In Medical Centers and Amna Medical Center.

As part of the agreement, Aslam has agreed to surrender his medical licenses.

Separately, Aslam pleaded guilty in Delaware federal court last month to health care fraud and making a false statement to a financial institution. He is to be sentenced in May.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Holiday cleaning hacks: Tips to get your home ready for celebrations

Follow these handy tips to reduce stress and cleaning time before you throw your holiday parties.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500