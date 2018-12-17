202.5
Arrest made in Towson University student’s hit-and-run death

By The Associated Press December 17, 2018 7:08 am 12/17/2018 07:08am
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Police have arrested a man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed a 20-year-old Towson University student.

News outlets cite a Sunday statement from Baltimore County police that says 36-year-old Man Bahadur Gurung is charged in connection with Mzimazisi Ncube’s Dec. 8 death.

Police said the sophomore was struck by a truck while crossing the street, and knocked to the ground. The truck did not stop, and Ncube was hit by a second vehicle, whose driver stopped and tried to render aid.

Police last Thursday identified the truck as likely a Toyota Tundra. On Sunday, they said they received information that led to Gurung’s identification. Court records didn’t list an attorney.

Ncube’s family said in a statement that their healing process can start.

