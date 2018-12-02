202.5
2 suspects sought in Restaurant Depot shooting in Baltimore

By The Associated Press December 5, 2018 9:43 am 12/05/2018 09:43am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police are looking for two suspects in an early morning warehouse shooting stemming from an attempted robbery.

A Baltimore police release that says one employee was shot around 5 a.m. Wednesday at a Restaurant Depot. Police spokesman Jeremy Silbert says the employee was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Silbert says a SWAT team checked the building and the suspects were not found inside. He says the investigation will continue.

A 2-mile (3-kilometer) section of Patapsco Avenue was closed for a time.

Restaurant Depot is a wholesale restaurant supply store.

Baltimore, MD News crime Local News Maryland News Restaurant Depot
