2 convicted in Maryland delegate’s grandson’s shooting death

By The Associated Press December 17, 2018 7:49 am 12/17/2018 07:49am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two men have been convicted in the shooting death of a Maryland lawmaker’s grandson.

House Majority Whip Talmadge Branch’s grandson, 22-year-old Tyrone Ray Jr., was shot to death in September 2017. Baltimore state’s attorney’s office spokeswoman Melba Saunders tells The Baltimore Sun 20-year-old Raekwon Thornton and 22-year-old Lamont Kyler were found guilty of murder Friday.

Prosecutors said surveillance video showed two men circling the block and approaching Ray, who was shot two dozen times. Thornton’s attorney, Tyler Mann, said he was disappointed, believing the defense team had “raised reasonable doubt that a sole video without any corroborating evidence was enough to convict.”

He says he’s talking to his client about appealing. Kyler’s attorney couldn’t be immediately reached.

Branch has called for more state money to curb violence in Baltimore.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

