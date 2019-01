2 Baltimore ‘squeegee kids’ arrested for assaulting driver

A woman reported she had gestured for a teenager to move on from her car Monday because she didn't want it washed. She said he complied, but then came back and sprayed her in the face with Windex. Another reportedly threw rocks at her.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two of Baltimore’s “squeegee kids” have been accused of throwing rocks and spraying Windex at a driver.

The “squeegee kids” wash car windows for tips, often darting in and out of traffic at dangerous intersections. News outlets reported that 18-year-old Na’Sean Holloway and a 16-year-old male were arrested Dec. 24.

According to a police report, a woman reported she had gestured for a teenager to move on from her car Monday because she didn’t want it washed. She said he complied, but then came back, at which point she rolled down her window and was sprayed in the face with Windex. She said the other boy threw rocks toward her while she called 911.

Holloway is charged with second-degree assault. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

