13-year-old girl wounded in Baltimore double shooting

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 9:07 am 12/10/2018 09:07am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A 13-year-old girl has been injured in a double shooting in Baltimore.

Citing a Baltimore police release, news outlets report officers responding to a report of a shooting Sunday afternoon found her and a 38-year-old man injured. Police believe they were inside a car when they were shot by an unknown person.

The suspect fled the scene.

The man and teen were hospitalized, and are expected to survive. They were among the six people shot and wounded in the city Sunday. Three others were shot and wounded on Saturday. Police reported six people shot on Friday, including three dead.

The teen is at least the third child shot in Baltimore in the past three weeks.

