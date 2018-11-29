202.5
Union forms task force as another schools staffer assaulted

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 8:49 am 11/29/2018 08:49am
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Teachers Union has announced the creation of a school safety task force following three assaults on school staffers this month.

News outlets report that a district statement said a Baltimore Polytechnic Institute physics teacher was punched by a 16-year-old student who was upset over being given a detention Wednesday. That was a day after City Union of Baltimore President Antoinette Ryan-Johnson says a cafeteria worker at the National Academy Foundation suffered a broken arm in an alleged assault involving multiple students.

And earlier this month, cellphone video showed a 17-year-old student punching a teacher at Frederick Douglass High School.

The task force will convene Dec. 14 to examine the district’s code of conduct. The task force will include community leaders, clergy, parents and legislators.

Baltimore Teachers Union
