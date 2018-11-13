Supreme Court denies appeal by officers in Freddie Gray case

202.5
By The Associated Press November 13, 2018 5:41 pm 11/13/2018 05:41pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear an appeal from five police officers whose lawsuit alleged Baltimore’s top prosecutor maliciously prosecuted them in the death of a black man fatally injured while in custody.

The court declined to take up the appeal Tuesday, ending the case in State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s favor. The decision lets stand a May ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which reversed a lower court ruling allowing key parts of the lawsuit to go forward. The appellate court found Mosby had prosecutorial immunity.

Freddie Gray died in 2015, a week after suffering a spinal injury in a police van. The 25-year-old’s death sparked days of protests. Mosby charged six officers in his death and arrest. Three were acquitted and Mosby dropped the other cases.

