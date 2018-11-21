202.5
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Records: FBI investigated officer…

Records: FBI investigated officer over drug trafficking

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 9:56 am 11/21/2018 09:56am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A newly unsealed affidavit says a Baltimore police officer who resigned in June was being investigated by the FBI over drug trafficking allegations.

The Baltimore Sun reports the FBI was investigating public corruption in the department’s Gun Trace Task Force, which has had some members admit to reselling seized narcotics and falsifying evidence.

The affidavit says a drug dealer told agents the officer was helping to facilitate drug sales and transportation. The FBI then obtained a warrant to track phones related to their investigation.

The warrant redacts the officer’s name, but the newspaper says other documentation reveals it to be former Officer Catherine M. Filippou. It’s unclear what became of the investigation. The newspaper says Filippou declined to comment, as did the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
baltimore police Baltimore, MD News drug trafficking Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos

A historic landmark church in Capitol Hill’s Stanton Park has been converted into six multistory luxury condos, all with unique original details, called The Bell Tower at Stanton Park. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500