Police: Firefighter detonated devices behind school

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 3:58 pm 11/21/2018 03:58pm
DUNDALK, Md. (AP) — A volunteer firefighter is facing charges after police say he detonated explosive devices behind a Maryland elementary school.

Baltimore County Police say a hazardous devices team called to Berkshire Elementary School early on Nov. 17 for a report of an explosion found evidence of a small package explosion. When similar calls were received Monday night, an officer found 20-year-old Anthony Reed in an alley behind the school. He was questioned and released.

Police say investigators identified Reed as the person seen in surveillance video and determined Reed also called in a bomb threat Nov. 15.

Reed is charged with manufacture, possession, distribution of a destructive device, second-degree malicious burning, threat of arson and other offenses. He’s being held without bail. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

