Officer who killed driver was involved in 2017 shooting

By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 5:53 am 11/02/2018 05:53am
PARKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities have released the identity of the off-duty officer who fatally shot a driver this week, and the officer was involved in a fatal shooting last year.

News outlets report Baltimore County police say Cpl. Gonzalez on Monday fatally shot 28-year-old Derrick Alexander Sellman. Police and the county police union have agreed not to release the first names of officers involved in shootings.

Police say Gonzalez was working security at a Parkville mall when he received a report of an erratic driver. They say he spoke to Sellman, who then hit or dragged him into an oncoming car. Gonzalez then shot Sellman, who then crashed.

Gonzalez is now on leave. He was involved last year in a fatal traffic stop shooting in which a driver attempted to hit him.

