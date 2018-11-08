202.5
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Mayor: Baltimore police commissioner…

Mayor: Baltimore police commissioner search down to 1 choice

By The Associated Press November 8, 2018 8:23 am 11/08/2018 08:23am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor says the search for the next commissioner of the city’s troubled Police Department is down to one candidate.

Mayor Catherine Pugh told news outlets Wednesday her team is completing a background check on a final candidate. She would not provide a timeline for the announcement, saying she wanted to ensure they “turn him upside down and inside out.”

The mayor originally planned to announce her pick by the end of October, but later said she wouldn’t be rushed.

The next commissioner will be this year’s fourth. Pugh fired Kevin Davis in January after the city recorded 300 homicides for the third consecutive year. Darryl De Sousa resigned in May after being charged with failing to pay taxes. Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle withdrew from consideration for the permanent role.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Thanksgiving dessert recipes

Planning a Thanksgiving feast? Fire up your test kitchen and try out these recipes this weekend to make sure your Turkey Day is triumphant. From "midnight pumpkin pie" to sweet potato pie with a bourbon twist, find all your Thanksgiving dessert recipes here.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500