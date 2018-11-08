Mayor: Baltimore police commissioner search down to 1 choice

Mayor Catherine Pugh told news outlets Wednesday her team is completing a background check on a final candidate. She would not provide a timeline for the announcement, saying she wanted to ensure they "turn him upside down and inside out."

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor says the search for the next commissioner of the city’s troubled Police Department is down to one candidate.

Mayor Catherine Pugh told news outlets Wednesday her team is completing a background check on a final candidate. She would not provide a timeline for the announcement, saying she wanted to ensure they “turn him upside down and inside out.”

The mayor originally planned to announce her pick by the end of October, but later said she wouldn’t be rushed.

The next commissioner will be this year’s fourth. Pugh fired Kevin Davis in January after the city recorded 300 homicides for the third consecutive year. Darryl De Sousa resigned in May after being charged with failing to pay taxes. Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle withdrew from consideration for the permanent role.

