Ex-Philly officer pleads guilty to corruption in Baltimore

Eric Snell pleaded guilty three days into his trial on charges that he conspired to sell drugs with corrupt members of Baltimore's Gun Trace Task Force.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A fired Philadelphia police officer has pleaded guilty in Baltimore to being involved in what’s considered to be one of the worst U.S. police corruption scandals in recent memory.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that Eric Snell pleaded guilty three days into his trial on charges that he conspired to sell drugs with corrupt members of Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force.

His plea followed damaging testimony from two convicted officers. One said Snell channeled stolen cocaine and heroin that was to be sold on Philadelphia’s streets.

Snell faces up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 30.

Snell served in Baltimore before joining the Philadelphia Police Department four years ago. He was later fired.

Eight officers in the Gun Trace Task Force already have been convicted.

