Ex-Baltimore police chief to plead guilty to tax charges

By The Associated Press November 30, 2018 9:11 am 11/30/2018 09:11am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore police commissioner is scheduled to plead guilty to federal tax charges that made his time atop the city’s troubled department short-lived.

Darryl De Sousa’s attorney, Gerard Martin, confirmed the planned plea to news outlets Thursday. De Sousa’s rearraignment hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

The 30-year veteran of Baltimore’s Police Department took over after Kevin Davis was fired in January. He stepped down in May when charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to file a federal tax return.

He faces up to one year in prison and a $25,000 fine for each of the three counts.

Baltimore police have been roiled by scandal, a high crime rate and leadership turnover. Mayor Catherine Pugh’s pick to lead the department is awaiting confirmation by the City Council.

500