202.5
Home » Baltimore, MD News » District: Baltimore school staffer…

District: Baltimore school staffer assaulted by students

By The Associated Press November 28, 2018 9:44 am 11/28/2018 09:44am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore schools leaders say another staffer has been assaulted on a campus.

News outlets cite a statement from Baltimore City Schools that says a staff member at National Academy Foundation “was injured as the result of an alleged assault” on Tuesday afternoon. The statement indicates multiple students were responsible.

The district didn’t specify the nature of the assault and the position the staffer held. District police are investigating.

The National Academy Foundation School of Baltimore is a public school serving grades 6 through 12 that offers four high-school level “academies”: finance, information technology, hospitality and tourism, and engineering.

Earlier this month, cellphone video showed a 17-year-old student punching a teacher at Frederick Douglass High School. The consequences for the student have not been released.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News crime Education News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

2018 Offbeat Gift Guide

Great gifts don’t have to be expensive or even trendy. They can be unique. They can even be funny and, yeah, somewhat useless. Here’s a gallery of offbeat gift ideas for grown-ups as you put together your shopping list. All were lovingly curated by our crack staff at the WTOP Holiday Desk.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500