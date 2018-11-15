County might tap private firm for UMBC sex-assault lawsuit

The Baltimore County council will vote on hiring a private law firm to help defend against a lawsuit accusing prosecutors, detectives and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County of covering up sexual assault complaints.

The Baltimore Sun reports that county attorney Michael Field on Tuesday briefed council members about plans to retain the Baker Donelson firm for legal services in the federal class-action lawsuit. The firm would just represent the county, as the university and state’s attorney named in the case are represented by the state attorney general’s office.

Baker Donelson wasn’t selected through a competitive bidding process and would receive up to $600,000 for its services. Field declined to tell the council how much a losing verdict might cost the county.

The council is scheduled to vote Monday.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

