Concertmaster suspended after peace order filed against him

By The Associated Press November 9, 2018 2:52 pm 11/09/2018 02:52pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has suspended a concertmaster after allegations of his “inappropriate behavior” toward another orchestra employee surfaced.

The Baltimore Sun reports BSO management suspended concertmaster Jonathan Carney after it came to the group’s attention Thursday that he allegedly threatened an employee of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra. A peace order filed as a result of the October incident was granted Monday.

The peace order followed sexual harassment allegations by oboist Katherine Needleman, who filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Her complaint says Carney retaliated against her after she rejected his advances in 2005, and that the orchestra allowed a hostile work environment.

Carney’s lawyer declined to comment until he learned more about the suspension. A hearing for the final peace order is scheduled for Tuesday.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

