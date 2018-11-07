Baltimore’s lawyer pushed back against police watchdog panel

The Baltimore Sun reports city solicitor Andre Davis sent Civilian Review Board attorney Robin Cockey a letter asserting he's the only one who can represent the city government in legal business.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s top lawyer is pushing back against a police watchdog board’s attempt to sue police to obtain internal disciplinary files.

The Baltimore Sun reports city solicitor Andre Davis sent Civilian Review Board attorney Robin Cockey a letter Tuesday asserting he’s the only one who can represent the city government in legal business. Davis said he might file a grievance against Cockey if he doesn’t step aside by Friday.

Cockey says it’s up to the panel to act, but he’s open to discussing a resolution.

Davis’ letter came a day after the panel filed a lawsuit seeking to force Baltimore police to comply with subpoenas for 60 internal affairs files.

Panelists have said the cases have been withheld at the behest of Davis, who has argued it’s subject to confidentiality laws.

