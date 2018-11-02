202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore TV station: Meteorologist…

Baltimore TV station: Meteorologist OK after on-air collapse

By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 9:04 am 11/02/2018 09:04am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore television station says its chief meteorologist is fine after collapsing on air.

The Baltimore Sun reports that WBFF Fox 45 posted a picture of Vytas Reid holding a Gatorade bottle Thursday on Facebook. Reid had collapsed mid-broadcast while disclosing the region’s temperatures that afternoon.

The station said in its post that Reid “now knows it’s important to not get so busy you forget to eat.”

The newspaper couldn’t reach Reid or station news director Michael Tomko for comment.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News Vytas Reid WBFF
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Roasting, braising baking: Fall recipes

Ready to get cozy and whip up some warm, comforting food? Here are 20 recipes to test in your kitchen this fall:

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500